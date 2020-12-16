The holiday season has now kicked into full swing in Mingo County as Christmas activities were held all across the area this past weekend, with more events scheduled in the coming days.
Santa Claus made his way to the towns of Kermit and Matewan as they held their annual Christmas parades on Friday and Saturday, with a good turnout reported for both.
The Town of Delbarton and the Delbarton Convention and Visitor’s Bureau hosted a drive-thru Santa experience at the Town Hall. Youngsters could hand-deliver their letter to Santa and were given a treat bag by Santa’s elves to take home.
The Delbarton CVB combined with the Tug Valley Area CVB and the Matewan CVB to create a Christmas Scavenger Hunt where families would search for various decorations in each community.
A list of decorations included in the scavenger hunt can be found at the Delbarton or the Tug Valley CVB Facebook page, and they ask that participants post photos in front of the decorations with the hashtag #VisitCoalCountry.
The Town of Kermit is also hosting a yard decorating contest for homes inside the town limits. Homes will be judged based on the creative use of lights, yard decoration placement, storyline or theme and overall presentation.
Judging will take place between Sunday Dec. 20, and Monday, Dec. 21, and prizes will be awarded to the winners.
Santa Claus is also scheduled to make another stop in Williamson before Christmas morning as the Mountaineer Hotel is hosting pictures with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, with cookies and hot chocolate also provided.
Children will be allowed to sit on Santa’s lap, but another seating option will also be available.
The event is free, and families must use their own camera for pictures. Masks are also required to be worn inside the hotel.