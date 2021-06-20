KERMIT — Representatives from the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) will be in Mingo County June 23 to assist people who need help applying for federal disaster relief from the Federal Emergency Management Office.
The representatives will be set up at the Kermit City Hall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.
The deadline to sign up for individual relief for disasters that came from the flooding in March is July 19, and FEMA representatives are encouraging everyone to sign up and help others sign up if they need help.
Individuals may be able to receive reimbursements for costs spent as a result of the flooding, whether that means costs for repairs or if individuals were temporarily displaced by the disaster.
People can sign up for assistance online at www.disasterassistance.gov, downloading the FEMA app or calling 1-800-621-3362 from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. When applying, applicants are encouraged to use their 911 registered address if they normally use a P.O. Box for a mailing address to ensure FEMA has the most accurate information.
They are also encouraged to take photos and make lists of anything damaged due for the flooding.