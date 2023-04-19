Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The line of vehicles at the mobile food distribution in Belle Thursday morning snaked into the street, so workers started early to alleviate the traffic jam.

Within an hour, Mountaineer Food Bank staff and volunteers had passed out nearly 6,700 pounds of food to dozens of households.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county.

@LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

