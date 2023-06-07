Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Gov. Jim Justice’s family coal businesses and son were named in a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice Wednesday saying they haven’t paid over $5 million in penalties assessed by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement. The feds say the businesses failed to pay uncontested penalties after being cited for more than 130 violations from 2018 to 2022.

CHARLESTON — Coal companies controlled by Gov. Jim Justice’s family are again in trouble with federal prosecutors who say they’ve failed to pay what they owe the United States government in penalties for a long list of mine cleanup violations.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday sued 13 Justice family-controlled companies and Gov. Justice’s son, James C. “Jay” Justice III, in federal court, saying they haven’t paid more than $5 million in penalties assessed by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.

