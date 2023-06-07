CHARLESTON — Coal companies controlled by Gov. Jim Justice’s family are again in trouble with federal prosecutors who say they’ve failed to pay what they owe the United States government in penalties for a long list of mine cleanup violations.
The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday sued 13 Justice family-controlled companies and Gov. Justice’s son, James C. “Jay” Justice III, in federal court, saying they haven’t paid more than $5 million in penalties assessed by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.
The civil suit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia said the companies and Jay Justice failed to pay uncontested penalties after being cited for more than 130 violations from 2018 to 2022. The Justice Department estimated in a Wednesday press release penalties and reclamation fees, plus interest and administrative expenses owed total roughly $7.6 million.
U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh for the Western District of Virginia said in a news release the violations posed health and safety risks to the public and the environment.
“Our environmental laws serve to protect communities against adverse effects of industrial activities including surface coal mining operations,” Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division said in the press release. “Through this suit, the Justice Department seeks to deliver accountability for defendants’ repeated violations of the law and to recover the penalties they owe as a result of those violations.”
Wednesday’s lawsuit comes six days after another federal court found Gov. Justice’s family coal companies liable for nearly six years of unpaid premiums under a union retiree health benefit plan.
Justice Department attorneys said in a separate Virginia Western District case this month that the Justice coal companies were four months and over $409,000 behind in monthly federal mine safety fine debt payments. In April 2020, the companies consented to a payment plan mandating they pay $5.13 million to cover mine safety fine delinquencies. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia found that the companies failed to pay or contest penalties for nearly 2,300 citations issued by the Mine Safety and Health Administration from May 2014 to May 2019.
The lawsuit doesn’t name Gov. Justice, who pledged upon taking office in 2017 he would put his children in charge of his family’s business operations. The governor has suggested in court proceedings and interviews since taking office that he remains familiar with his coal companies’ operations.
Justice claimed in an administration briefing Wednesday that the lawsuit could be politically motivated. The Justice family coal businesses have faced lawsuits from federal prosecutors and private businesses contending they failed to meet financial obligations years before Justice’s entry into the Senate race on his 72nd birthday on April 27.
A former Democrat who joined the Republican Party six months after taking office in 2017, Justice observed during Wednesday’s briefing he is running for the currently Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate as a Republican.
“[T]he Biden administration is aware of the fact that, with a win for the U.S. Senate and everything, we could very well flip the Senate. Government agencies sometimes can surely react, and this could be something in regard to that,” Justice said.
“[T]he Biden Justice Department has decided to play politics,” Roman Stauffer, Justice’s Senate campaign manager, claimed in a statement.
An attorney for the Justice coal companies did not respond to a request for comment.
The Justice coal companies have long had a reputation for not honoring business deals.
A 2019 Forbes feature focused on Justice’s business practices included a headline describing Justice as a “deadbeat billionaire.”
Justice’s net worth rose as high as $1.7 billion after he sold coal company Bluestone Resources to Russian coal producer Mechel for over $400 million plus several hundred million dollars in Mechel stock, according to Forbes magazine.
But since Justice bought back Bluestone in 2015 for just $5 million, his net worth has plummeted, pushing him off Forbes’ list of billionaires in 2021.
In September 2021, Justice said Bluestone Resources had offered Swiss investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse $300 million and half the value of the Justices’ coal firms to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018. Justice said he personally guaranteed the $850 million in loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance. Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
Earlier last year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments starting in June to lenders.
In April, Justice and his wife, Cathy, acknowledged debt exceeding $305 million in principal, interest, late charges and attorney’s fees to Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust in a Virginia circuit court. The next day, Jay Justice, who oversees the Justice family’s coal operations, accused Carter Bank & Trust of “obstructive conduct” and “predatory behavior” in a news release.
Carter has called the allegations in the news release “inflammatory and baseless” and argued the release violated a 2021 confidentiality and nondisclosure agreement. Carter said it had extended more than $700 million to 58 Justice companies, Gov. Justice and the governor’s wife and son by the end of 2016.
Signed off on by Citizens Bank of West Virginia Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Matt Osborne, a March Randolph County Circuit Court filing ordered the state to garnish Gov. Justice’s wages for one year until a $861,035 debt was paid to the bank.
Retired miners and the United Mine Workers union have said the Justice family coal companies have failed to provide contractually promised prescription drug coverage intermittently in recent years, causing miners and their dependents to pay out of pocket for or go without critical drugs.
“We’re even a bigger target today, and so you’re going to see stuff like this,” Justice said of Wednesday’s lawsuit. “But, at the end of the day, I promise you to God above that absolutely anything about our waters, our environment in any way, absolutely our workers, no matter what it may be, we will absolutely take care of it.”