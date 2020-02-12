PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Belfry, Kentucky, man has been charged in federal court in relation to a child porn case that involves a New York Online Covert Employee working on a child exploitation squad.
Oscar Calhoun, 34, has been charged with distribution and child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 24 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
According to the affidavit, the OCE made contact with Calhoun through another individual that they were investigating from London, England.
Calhoun was allegedly using social media to communicate with the individual from England and the OCE via a group chat. In the group chat, Calhoun would discuss the sexual abuse of children and post both videos and photos of child pornography.
The federal affidavit said Calhoun and the other individuals posted approximately 52 child pornography images and 22 child pornography videos in the group chat, and all but five of the photos and videos were posted by Calhoun.
Calhoun allegedly told the OCE that some of the images were recorded or taken in person while some of them were produced online. The affidavit says that “the general nature of many of the items posted by Calhoun are fully nude girls ranging in ages from approximately 4 to 10 years old.
Calhoun was listed on the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry as a lifetime registrant due to a prior conviction of child pornography charges in Illinois.