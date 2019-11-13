PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Williamson man was recently arrested by federal authorities in Kentucky after he was allegedly dealing heroine and crack cocaine from a residence in Belfry while also being in the possession of several firearms.
Curtis Hight III, 37, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with distribution of a scheduled I controlled substance, heroin, distribution of a schedule II controlled substance, cocaine, and being in possession of a firearm.
Federal authorities launched an investigation into Hight after receiving a tip from cooperating witness that Hight was trafficking in a large amount of drugs, according to court documents.
The court documents state that on Oct. 16 the cooperating witness made a controlled drug purchase of approximately one gram of heroin and two grams of crack cocaine from Hight for the amount of $550.
The controlled drug transaction was audio and video recorded, according to the court documents, and the video recording also allegedly captured a black semi-automatic handgun within arm’s reach of Hight during the transaction.
According to court documents, the cooperating witness also observed an AK-47 style assault rifle, a handgun, a shotgun, a bulletproof vest, approximately 3 to 4 ounces of crack cocaine, approximately 2 ounces of heroin and a digital scale in the room with Hight. The transaction was also allegedly done in front of Hight’s wife and juvenile daughter.
During the transaction, the defendant allegedly made statements about his bulletproof vest and his intention of testing out the capabilities of the vest. Court documents also say that Hight allegedly discussed the effectiveness of various firearms in disabling or killing others.
According to documents, a search warrant was executed on the residence following the transaction, and Hight was placed under arrest by federal authorities and Kentucky State Police.
Upon searching the residence, a number of loaded firearms was discovered including a sawed off shotgun shortened to illegal length, two loaded assault-style rifles and various handguns.
Hight appeared in U.S. District Court in Pikeville on Oct. 30 for a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing in the case.
At the hearing, U.S. District Judge Ed Atkins heard the testimony of Task Force Officer Randy Copley and found probable cause to support the charges in the complaint, binding the matter over for further proceedings before the grand jury.
Additionally, Judge Atkins committed Hight to the custody of the Attorney General despite the request by his lawyer, W. Sidney Trivette, requesting he be released on home confinement for the duration of the proceedings.
Hight also had a previous drug conviction from 2009 when he was sentenced to one to five years in prison after being found guilty of delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
In addition, he was also charged with fleeing or evading police and criminal mischief earlier in 2019, with those charges still pending.