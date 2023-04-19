Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

A federal judge has blocked a rule that took effect last month that expanded the definition of waters and wetlands drawing federal protection, responding to a West Virginia-led court challenge.

Wednesday’s ruling blocks the Biden administration rule in West Virginia and 23 other Republican-led states that challenged the rule with support from farmer, home builder and mining trade groups. The ruling in the U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota builds on a separate court ruling last month that blocked the rule in Texas and Idaho, leaving roughly half the country with the new rule in place.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

