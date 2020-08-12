PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County, Kentucky, woman was indicted this past week by a federal grand jury on various human trafficking charges charges that could have her spending the rest of her life in prison.
Kena Marie Reed, 27, of Pinsonfork was indicted Aug. 6 of charges of child sex trafficking, transporting a minor across state lines for criminal sexual conduct and charges of producing and distributing child pornography, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
The most serious charges, the trafficking and transport charges, each carry up to a life sentence in prison, according to the indictment.
Reed, along with Jacob West, 31, also of Pinsonfork was previously indicted in Pike County Circuit Court on felony charges of human trafficking, two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of a matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and tampering with physical evidence in September 2019.
According to Pike County Sheriff deputies, employees at the Food City in South Williamson contacted them on Aug. 19, 2019, in regards to a theft of 5,525 pills valued at $9,186 from the pharmacy inside the store. West worked as a pharmacy technician at the store.
As the investigation into the theft progressed, deputies determined that West was allegedly trading the stolen pills to Reed in exchange for sexually explicit photos and videos of herself.
Further investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department led them to uncover that a juvenile was also involved. Investigators believe that Reed had obtained sexually explicit photos and videos from the juvenile and also exchanged them with West in exchange for pills.
A pretrial conference for that case has been set for Aug. 19 in Pike Circuit Court.