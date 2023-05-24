Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Testimony

Christine Harada, executive director of the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council, speaking before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, attributed permitting delays in part to inadequate agency capacity or capability.

CHARLESTON — Federal permitting officials and researchers have flagged insufficient agency capacity as a main driver of project permitting delays.

But energy permitting reform proposals from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are focused on building out fossil fuel infrastructure capacity and narrowing environmental reviews.

