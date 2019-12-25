NEWTOWN — Members of Mingo Central High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) recently completed a clothing and linens drive as one of its “Giving Tuesday” community service projects, according to a press release from the school.
Newly purchased linens and donated clothing was given to the Tug Valley Recovery Shelter in Williamson. These items were delivered on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, which is known as “Giving Tuesday.”
“Giving Tuesday” is a generosity movement. According to www.givingtuesday.org, it was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good.
Over the past seven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
The MCHS FBLA is constantly engaged in community service activities as they most recently participated in a food drive for Jacob’s Well in Williamson for Thanksgiving.
Angela Varney currently serves as the adviser for the FBLA.