CHARLESTON — West Virginia has reported its 67th death related to the novel coronavirus.
The two additional deaths were reported Sunday from Fayette County: a 69-year-old male and an 85-year-old female.
“We regret to report two more deaths of West Virginians and wish their families our sincere condolences,” said Bill J. Crouch, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, there were 1,491 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. DHHR said there had been 76,035 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 74,544 negative.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (7), Berkeley (210), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (35), Jackson (136), Jefferson (100), Kanawha (205), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (24), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (29), Mingo (4), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (11), Randolph (7), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (48), Wyoming (2).
In Kentucky, there were 7,688 cases of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Saturday, with Pike County reporting 28 cases. There were 334 deaths reported in the state.
There have been 129,405 people in Kentucky tested for the virus, and 2,768 people have recovered.
The United States total COVID-19 cases stood at 1,480,349 at 3 p.m. Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 89,407 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.