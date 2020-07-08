RED JACKET — A Mingo County man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot his son in the early morning hours July 2.
James Richard Sincell, 46, of Red Jacket, was arrested by the West Virginia State Police and also charged with malicious assault, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to police, they responded to a 911 call of a domestic incident where a male was allegedly shot in the Mate Creek area around 2:48 a.m. Thursday.
After arriving on scene, troopers found Sincell and the victim, who was identified as his son, Matthew Sincell, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The younger Sincell was air-lifted to a hospital for medical treatment and has since been released.
According to police, James Sincell informed troopers at the scene that he had shot his son, and he was taken into custody.
Sincell was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail, where he remains. His bail is not listed on the jail website.
The Matewan Police Department and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.