DELBARTON — The Williamson Farmers Market hosted the Inaugural Jr. Iron Chef Cooking Competition on Thursday at The Event Center in downtown Delbarton.
The competition was based on of the popular Japanese cooking show “Iron Chef” and the American version, “Iron Chef America.” The contestants in the competition attended the cooking classes that the Farmers Market hosts monthly.
Randon Harrison, 11, from Hardy, Kentucky, was the event’s guest chef who came up with the recipe for the unique pizza that the contestants had to make.
Williamson Health and Wellness Center Marketing and Nutrition Manager Kristin Brewer-DeBoard said Harrison has been attending the cooking classes. She noticed his skill, particularly for his age, and asked him to help plan their first-ever cooking competition.
Prior to the competition, Harrison put on a 30-minute cooking demonstration to show the participants and the judges how the pizza should turn out and let the judges sample his pizza.
The three participants were either 10 or 11 years old and had five ingredients that they absolutely had to put on the pizza. Those ingredients were gouda cheese, red onions, Granny Smith apples, chicken sausage and alfredo sauce.
They had to start from scratch, and even had to make their own dough. They had other options that they could add to the pizza if they wanted to get creative. They had to assemble and bake the pizza and present it to the judges in just over an hour.
After some long deliberation, the guest judges named Abby Collier as the winner of the first Jr. Iron Chef Cooking Competition as she edged out second-place finishers Griffin Beckett and Peyton Moore by a single point.
The guest judges were Dan Sizemore, the Pro-Start instructor at Mingo Central High School; Debbie Young from 34:Ate and local foodie Chad Webb.
For anyone interested in attending future cooking classes offered by the Williamson Farmers Market, contact Brewer-DeBoard at 304-235-3400. She said they will have another Jr. Iron Chef Competition sometime this year.