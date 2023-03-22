LENORE — The town of Lenore is preparing for the opening of a local farmers market.
Catherine Whitt, Owner and CEO of Pigeon Creek Soap Co. is leading the project.
Whitt said organizers have been in the process of pursuing space for two years. The opportunity was finally provided by the Appalachian Powersports Owner, Randy Maynard, in an agreement to utilize the Powersports lot. The goal is to help the community of Lenore to have fresh produce and handmade goods provided to the community of Lenore and beyond.
According to Whitt, she wants to offer to small, handmade businesses the opportunity to sell their goods and provide a place for the community to come and market-exchange.
For many locals in the area, the closest place to get fresh produce is Williamson, Logan or Warfield, Kentucky.
Whitt wants to bridge that gap and promote homemade products and attempt to grow the community of Lenore in more ways than one.
Whitt is in the process of obtaining vendors for this upcoming market. Vendors may include produce, meats, handmade items, canned goods, dried mixes, and more.
The new market will be open twice a week (location and time will be given at a later date) and Whitt welcomes the community to attend.
For anyone interested in becoming a vendor, contact Catherine Whitt by email or phone at ekozee@gmail.com or (304) 601-0283.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.
