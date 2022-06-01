WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Farmers Market will mark a decade with its opening June 4.
Kristin DeBoard of Williamson Health and Wellness Center said this anniversary is a huge milestone for the market.
“I just want it to be a big deal this year,” DeBoard said.
The opening Saturday, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include various events throughout the day.
The market will mark its first live music event of the summer with Chance Allen performing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
DeBoard said there will also be an interactive planting demonstration starting around 11 a.m. for anyone who wants to learn more about potting flowers and other plants.
“We have a planting demonstration also,” DeBoard said. “The Wildwood Garden Club is going to come and do some container gardening demonstrations. They’ll be working with people showing them how to make a container pot and then people will take those home.”
The Triple C’s Coffee Truck will also be set up at the market that day.
Something new this year as well will be an evening bingo event at 6 p.m. to raise funds for the market. More information on that can be found on the Williamson Farmers Market Facebook event. Those wishing to attend are asked to purchase their ticket in advance due to limited space.
DeBoard said there will be some giveaways throughout the day to commemorate the anniversary.
The market will also be doing a SNAP match this summer up to $10.
Special children’s events through the summer and other information can be found on the Williamson Farmers Market Facebook page.