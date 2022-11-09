WILLIAMSON — The new Mingo County Family Support Center hosted its grand opening Thursday in the west end of Williamson.
Family Support Centers are community-based, flexible, family-focused and culturally sensitive hubs of support and resources that provide programs and targeted services based on the needs and interests of families.
“The (Family Resource Network) was approached in April about writing grants for the family support center here in Mingo County,” said Amy Hannah, director of the Mingo County Family Resource Network. “We’re looking forward to seeing activities happen here and engaging our partners so we can offer more things for our children and families right here in the west end.”
The Family Support Center is housed on Williamson Parks and Recreation property where the former swimming pool was located. The bath houses have been converted into shared office space for the center and WellSpring Pregnancy and Family Resource Center.
“It’s great to use this space,” said Jarrod Dean, executive director of Williamson Parks and Recreation. “It’s been vacant for the last eight or nine years now, and who would have thought the transformation from a bathhouse to what’s inside here would happen. It’s absolutely beautiful.”
Services provided at the newly opened center will include:
- Parent skill training
- Drop-in center
- Job training
- Substance use prevention
- Violence prevention
- Services for children
- Mental health or family counseling
- Literacy supports
- Assistance with basic economic
- Family events
The center is located at 98 Parkway Drive, Williamson. More information can be found on the Mingo County Family Support Center Facebook page.
