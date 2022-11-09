Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The new Mingo County Family Support Center hosted its grand opening Thursday in the west end of Williamson.

Family Support Centers are community-based, flexible, family-focused and culturally sensitive hubs of support and resources that provide programs and targeted services based on the needs and interests of families.

