WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Family Support Center has announced an upcoming slate of events for the community.
Executive Director Heather Wolford said there are many events already scheduled and more to be announced at a later time.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 11:49 am
“Back in December Williamson Parks and Recreations Director Jarrod Dean and I, discussed upcoming events for our community,” Wolford said. “I took the list to our Mingo County Family Support Center board and we created events for each month leading up to May.”
Mingo County Family Support Center upcoming events:
January 28 — Free Family Movie Night at Williamson Field House at 7:00pm (free popcorn, slice of pizza and drink) for each individual. (Will be playing the live action Aladdin)
February 18 — Father/Daughter Mother/Son Valentine’s Day Dance at The Community Center in West End (Free snacks, Picture booth and more)
The new Mingo County Family Support Center opened its doors in the west end of Williamson in November.
Family Support Centers are community-based, flexible, family-focused and culturally sensitive hubs of support and resources that provide programs and targeted services based on the needs and interests of families.
“The (Family Resource Network) was approached in April about writing grants for the family support center here in Mingo County,” said Amy Hannah, director of the Mingo County Family Resource Network. “We’re looking forward to seeing activities happen here and engaging our partners so we can offer more things for our children and families right here in the west end.”
The Family Support Center is housed on Williamson Parks and Recreation property where the former swimming pool was located. The bath houses have been converted into shared office space for the center and WellSpring Pregnancy and Family Resource Center.
The center is located at 98 Parkway Drive, Williamson. More information can be found on the Mingo County Family Support Center’s Facebook page.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.
