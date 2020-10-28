Essential reporting in volatile times.

As the month of October winds to a close, Mother Nature is well into her seasonal transformation that sees the trees and leaves in the Appalachian Mountains burst with various colors. The foliage along the Tug Fork River in Williamson has been in full effect over the course of the past week, which has drawn a large amount of tourists to take in the views along the river and the Hatfield and McCoy Trails. To take in the foliage along the Tug River, Williamson Parks and Recreation offers kayak rentals and shuttles. To rent your fleet of kayaks, contact 304-236-2690.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com