CHARLESTON — Typically, the end of Memorial Day weekend signals the start of fairs and festivals throughout the region, but the pandemic has put a damper on the summer fun.
Though some have already made the decision to cancel annual county fairs and other festivals, Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday gave the green light for West Virginia fairs and festivals to take place after July 1.
Justice said under the strictest of guidelines, his health officials said it was OK to proceed. The guidelines had not been released as of press time Thursday.
Justice also raised the public gathering guideline from 25 people to 100 people. This limit, as explained recently by the governor’s general counsel, is aimed at gatherings like a picnic or family gathering, not events like weddings or for private business, which must follow separate guidelines.
Justice and his health officials continued to stress following the guidelines set by the state for reopening and for everyone to wear a mask or face covering in public.
“We can’t monitor everyone,” Justice said. “There are stormy seas somewhere in front of us. Huttonsville (Correctional Center) was one of those little storms.”