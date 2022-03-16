DELBARTON -- Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting a drive-thru mobile food distribution at House of Hope (1891 US Rt. 65, Delbarton) today, Thursday, March 17.
Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers will distribute meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone. Facing Hunger looks to serve over 250 households. Almost 21% of Mingo County’s population faces food insecurity, including 30% of the county’s children.
Facing Hunger is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization affiliated with Feeding America, the largest hunger relief agency in the United States. They serve approximately 130,000 food insecure individuals, including more than 37,000 children. Their service area includes 12 West Virginia counties, four counties in northeastern Kentucky, as well as Lawrence County, Ohio. Visit www.facinghunger.org.