WILLIAMSON — Several revisions to the Mingo County Schools fall re-entry plan were presented to the Mingo County Board of Education by Superintendent Don Spence at the Tuesday, Aug. 18, regular meeting.
The revisions mainly adjusted some of the protocols regarding wearing of face coverings in classrooms and on buses. Spence said the revisions, which he said would inevitably be made at some point, were put in place after further review of things like core groups, which he said cannot apply to high schoolers since they are scheduled more randomly.
Under the revised plan:
- Students in grades pre-K through second grade are required to wear face coverings on buses only.
- Students in grades 3-8 are required to wear face coverings when outside of their core classroom group or in congregant areas and when social distancing cannot be maintained.
Students in high school, grades 9-12, are not scheduled in core groups and therefore, students and staff must wear a face covering at all times in classrooms and congregant areas.
Spence noted, however, that students in grades 3-8 might have to wear masks in classrooms if the class size doesn’t allow for adequate social distancing. He said that decision will be left to school principals and teachers to enforce.
“If you have 23 kids in a classroom and they can’t social distance, then the principal and teacher are probably going to have to designate that you have to wear your mask all the time,” Spence said. “Whereas you go across the hall and you’ve got a fourth grade class and they’ve got 15 kids, if you can get that social distancing between them, then they won’t have to wear masks.”
According to the re-entry plan, masks will be provided to all students and staff in limited quantities, and masks from home are encouraged. During the MCBOE’s special Aug. 6 meeting, where the full details of the district’s re-entry plan were initially outlined, Spence said the district hopes to provide two adjustable and washable cloth masks to every student.
So far, Mingo County Schools has spent around $350,000 on PPE, according to accountant Rod McCoy. That money comes from CARES Act funding that was provided to the district, and McCoy noted that tax revenue collections are down $1.1 million.
The latest version of the Mingo County Schools re-entry document can be viewed or downloaded at www.mingoschools.com.
“Everything that we’re doing … we’ve just got to get our kids back in school,” Spence said. “I don’t care what it takes, we’ve got to get back in school.”
As of Friday, Mingo County is in the yellow, meaning schools will be allowed to start in-person on Tuesday, Sept. 8, as long it remains that color or drops to green.
In other business, board members also approved the use of United Dairy as the county’s milk vendor for the 2020-2021 school year and US Foods as the county’s food distributor for the year. The board also approved provision placements of classroom teachers with professionals, pending board action through Sept. 30.