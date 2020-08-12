LEWISBURG — A state that split from Virginia rather than secede and lacked the climate and topography to support the plantation crops of the Deep South once was home to pervasive slavery.
The number of enslaved people toiling in what is now West Virginia peaked at 20,428 in 1850, according to census data. Slaves could be found in 54 of the state’s 55 counties, the sole exception being McDowell.
The only county far enough east to include a section of the Shenandoah Valley and its planters’ estates, Jefferson, had the highest slave population with 4,341. Kanawha, with its labor-intensive salt-making industry, was next at 3,140. Among five other counties in which enslaved people made up more than 10% of the total population was Greenbrier, where 1,525 slaves were counted during the 1860 census.
“They built the wealth of this county,” said Toni Ogden, curator and educational director of the Greenbrier Historical Society’s North House Museum in Lewisburg, “but few people today are aware of it. We thought it was about time to include enslaved people in the history of Greenbrier County and bring their story to light.”
“Echoes of Slavery in Greenbrier County,” a semi-permanent exhibit, opened in the North House Museum in early March.
“We had a lovely opening that drew a big crowd,” Ogden said. Beverly White, Lewisburg’s first African-American mayor, and other locals led a discussion on slavery and its impact through reconstruction, the Jim Crow era, the civil rights struggle and beyond.
Then the coronavirus pandemic swept into the state, and the exhibit was closed for months, although an all-inclusive online version has been posted on the North House Museum’s website. The exhibit in the museum is now open again from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday to visitors wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Slavery was a fact of life in Greenbrier County since before the start of the Revolutionary War. Tax records indicate that in 1775, 10 slaves were owned by some of the 56 pioneer families attempting to carve out farmsteads in the Muddy and Sinking creek valleys on land claimed by American Indians.
While most slaveholders in the county owned no more than five slaves, some larger farm operators relied on the labor of more than 100 enslaved people, according to the exhibit. Slaveholders included those who opposed secession. “William Rucker, a Unionist, had 98 slaves,” Ogden said.
While many enslaved people planted and harvested crops and tended to livestock, others made bricks, cut timber and built homes and outbuildings. Others worked inside homes and businesses, where they cleaned, cooked, served meals, cared for owners’ children, laundered and sewed clothes and performed other domestic chores.
Mineral spring resorts that took shape in the county — the 19th century spa at White Sulphur Springs that later became The Greenbrier is an example — also relied heavily on slave labor. In 1831, the resort’s real estate assets were appraised at $100,000, while its slaves were valued at $56,000, according to author and historian Cicero Fain.
“The Greenbrier was run on slave labor until the Civil War,” said Ogden.
Among items on display at the exhibit is a large reproduction of an 1838 oil painting by German portrait artist Christian Friedrich Mayr titled “Kitchen Ball at White Sulphur Springs,” which shows resort slaves and the slaves of guests dancing, laughing and conversing during a wedding celebration.
“At that time, African Americans were generally depicted in a cartoonish style” by white illustrators, Ogden said. “But Mayr saw individuals — he saw people — and painted them in a way that showed their differences and captured the moment.”
Other scenes of slavery in Greenbrier County were much more chilling. An account of an early January encounter with a group of slaves on the outskirts of Lewisburg by Greenbrier County resident and Marietta College student Calvin Hogshead is also on display.
“On a bitter cold morning, I met a group of negroes, 30 or 40 in number, remarkably ragged and destitute of clothing. One little boy particularly excited my sympathy. He was some distance behind the others, not being able to keep up with the rest. Although he was shivering with cold and crying, the driver was pushing him up in a trot to overtake the main gang. All of them looked as if they were half frozen.”
Also displayed are newspaper advertisements offering rewards for the return of runaway slaves; an auction of “valuable negroes and other personal property,” including cattle, sheep, hogs and wagons; and an offer by a Frankfort man to “pay the highest cash prices for 300 young negroes.”
The exhibit makes reference to the case of Reuben, a slave owned by John Withrow of Lewisburg, who was tried for attempted insurrection in May 1861.
According to a transcript of his brief trial, he was accused of hiding firearms along with several other slaves and planning to use them to take control of Lewisburg after most men in town left to join Confederate army units.
“I will be damned if any white man shall be master over me,” Reuben reportedly told another slave, before adding that with the guns and ammunition that had been hidden, they would have enough firepower to “take Lewisburg.”
Withrow testified that he found four pistols and a quantity of ammunition in a room assigned to a slave other than Reuben. The enslaved man was found guilty by a white judge and hanged June 28, 1861.
While slaveholders were a distinct minority among white residents of what would become West Virginia, their access to forced labor allowed them to readily widen the gap in wealth separating them from non-slaveholders. While less than 7% of West Virginians owned slaves on the eve of the Civil War, they owned nearly 40% of the land and an even higher percentage of personal property wealth.
Those who didn’t own slaves benefited from local economies supported by businesses made viable through slave labor, according to Ogden.
While slave ownership in West Virginia was relatively low — especially when compared to pre-war Virginia, where nearly 500,000 slaves could be found in 1860 — there was also little resistance to the practice.
According to Underground Railroad historian and former Duquesne University professor William Switala, there was no organized antislavery movement in what would become West Virginia before the war broke out, and there were few active abolitionists.
“Echoes of Slavery” transitions from the end of slavery into Greenbrier County’s experiences with Reconstruction, the Jim Crow era and the civil rights movement before bringing visitors back to the present.
The response to the exhibit?
“So far, it’s been pretty tremendous,” Ogden said. “People are astonished to learn what happened here and are riveted to what they see in the exhibit,” although a few visitors are uncomfortable with confronting the past.
“Slavery is something we have to look at and deal with if we’re to move on,” she said. “With the events that are going on nationally, this seems like a good time to be having this discussion.”
“Echoes of Slavery” was made possible with a grant from the Daywood Foundation.