WILLIAMSON — The West Virginia Humanities Council traveling exhibit, “The Hatfields & McCoys: American Blood Feud,” opened this weekend in the lobby of the Mountaineer Hotel in downtown Williamson, 31 E. 2nd Ave. It will remain open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until June 26. There is no charge to see the exhibit.
“We’re thrilled that the Mountaineer Hotel is making this experience available to the public in the heart of Feud territory,” said Council Program Officer Kyle Warmack. “As summer tourists start to hit the Hatfield McCoy Trails, this is a great incentive for them to deepen their knowledge of Mingo County and learn more about the history behind the myth of America’s most famous feud.”
Hatfields & McCoys examines the history of the Tug Valley region, origins and events of the feud, as well as its historical and cultural significance. The exhibit debuted with a statewide tour in 2015, and has been available by request from the Humanities Council since 2016.
“American Blood Feud made a stop in Williamson during its original tour,” Warmack said, “but it hasn’t been back since. Returning to the Tug Valley feels a lot like it’s coming home.”
The West Virginia Humanities Council’s “Hatfields & McCoys” traveling exhibit is funded in part by ZMM Architects & Engineers of Charleston. Groups interested in bringing the exhibit to their communities should contact Warmack at 304-346-8500 or warmack@wvhumanities.org.