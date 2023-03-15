WILLAIMSON — After City Event Coordinator, Tonya Webb’s resignation, the annual King Coal Festival and its continuity, among other events in Williamson were in danger of being lost.
Councilmember Ralph Hall made a request for consideration.
That being, to create a new, comprehensive network of most of the entities in Williamson that engage in public projects as a newly formed committee. The structure would see one designated overseer reporting back to the council and the Council would then vote on the proposal submitted by the newly formed committee.
Hall’s motion passed with a 3-2 vote.
According to Hall, the purpose of a Fair and Festivals Committee, is to bring more resources, ideas, and knowledge when it comes to city events. The goal is bringing visitors to the City of Williamson.
The proposal was tested by Mayor Charlie Hatfield during the debate section of Hall’s motion — specifically, Hatfield challenged Hall on foundational concepts such as, have you talked to each of the entities you have requested to be members of this proposal? Hall responded, “No.”
Hall explained that the committee he was referring was not a precondition to any ultimate decision, rather, an attempt to bring everyone that wanted to move Williamson forward, to become a part of the “committee.” Specifically, Hall’s request to council was that any entity that wanted to become part of this “committee” designate a “head” and the “heads of the table” meet to create progress — then the heads of each individual entity, resolve events — leaving one to report back to the council.
Ultimately, Hall’s motion was to have a designee that would attempt to coordinate with all available entities –on a voluntary basis — and ensure the continuity of events, involving the council, to move forward, as events.
Hatfield’s rebuttal, was, “One event coordinator or two or three of us just run with it and see it through this year. . . when we have these events very few of you show up. I’m going to talk about council members too, I expect for one or so. We have these things, and no one shows up, you don’t even show up for your own events for the city. I will tell you that these people that you want to put on here will not come to meetings or if they do, they will not pull together and the things they promised, I’ve already been through it, and I’m just saying it’s sad.”
Hatfield’s reasoning being, with too many entities involved, less gets done—speaking from his experience in hosting events.
