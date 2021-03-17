WILLIAMSON — Women from different parts of the region attended an informal reception on the Williamson campus of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College on Monday, March 8, as part of International Women’s Day.
Equal pay bills on the state and national level were discussed, according to Jada Hunter, the local and state president of the Mingo/Pike Branch of the American Association of University Women.
“We want to send the message that women work just as hard as men, and in many cases harder,” Hunter said.
A bill that would transfer funding from public to private schools was also part of the discussion.
“The average West Virginian can’t afford the private school,” Hunter said. “As a former high school and middle school principal, I know just how important it is for our students to have access to quality education. We want to make sure women understand that their voices are important.”
Southern President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman attended the event in the new Technology Building on the Williamson campus and said she was happy the organization chose Southern.
“This is our first public event since COVID-19 hit, and what a wonderful event to celebrate International Women’s Day. We are delighted that everyone is here, and we had such a good turnout.”
International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Groups come together worldwide to celebrate women’s achievements or rally for women’s equality.