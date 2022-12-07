Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — The 22nd annual West Virginia Design & Build Contest is going back to a live and in-person event following two years of virtual contests due to COVID-19, according to a news release.

The contest — sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Highways, BridgeWalk, West Virginia Department of Education and WVU Tech in Beckley — pits middle school and high school students against one another to see who can design the best bridge, using standardized design software. Finalists will also build a scale model of their bridge to see how much force the model will stand before collapsing.

Recommended for you