WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Fire Department battled a structure fire at a vacant building in the city’s business district in the early morning hours on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Firefighters were notified of the blaze at 4:31 a.m. Saturday, with flames already shooting through the roof of the structure along Third Avenue next to the old Borderline night club.
An interior attack on both floors quickly brought the fire under control, according to WFD Fire Chief Joey Carey.
The flames showing through the roof were able to be contained in an elevator shaft and did not spread into the roof structure, according to Carey.
Carey said that a Williamson firefighter fell approximately 10 feet into the empty elevator shaft. He fell from the first floor to a sub level of the building, where he was trapped but unharmed. Other firefighters placed a ladder into the shaft to help him escape.
Carey also said there were no utilities active in the building, and the rear door from the alley had been forced open prior to firefighters’ arrival. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal was notified and will investigate the blaze.
The Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, Williamson Police Department and STAT EMS were also on scene.