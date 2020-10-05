Three employees at two Mingo County Schools have tested positive for COVID-19, the same week as students in the county returned to in-person instruction.
Two employees at Kermit PK-8 tested positive for the virus while one employee at Gilbert PK-8 also returned positive results, according to a news release issued by the Mingo County Health Department and the Mingo County Schools.
Mingo County Schools in cooperation with the MCHD and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has recommended the students and staff of an affected classroom at Kermit quarantine for 14 days. The affected classroom will be closed and thoroughly cleaned during this time.
All other classrooms at Kermit PK8 will remain open due to the low risk of exposure per West Virginia state guidelines.
The MCHD asked the positive cases in both schools to isolate for the CDC recommended 10 days. The close contacts for each case have also been ask to quarantine for 14 days per CDC recommended guidelines.
At this time, all recommended precautions and actions required by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources have been followed, and officials at the health department and the Mingo County Board of Education report all risk of exposure to be very low at both schools.
Mingo County Schools and the health department continue to monitor all school coronavirus activities and adjust isolation and quarantine guidance as needed.
They will continue to stress that wearing facial coverings, practicing social distancing and good hygiene are a crucial part of ensuring the school year will be safe.
This is the first cases that have been reported in Mingo County Schools since students returned for in-person learning. Several employees at Mingo Central High School had previously tested positive for the virus before students returned, but have since recovered.
As of 10 a.m. Monday Mingo County had reached 399 positive cases.
The MCHD says that Mingo County has experienced nine COVID-19 related deaths. The WV DHHR dashboard reports 10 deaths for Mingo County, which is in their error, according to the Health Department.
Mingo County finished September with 143 cases for the month, which is the most in a single month since the pandemic began in March.
The previous high was 130 cases for July while there were 119 cases in August.