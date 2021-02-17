WILLIAMSON — A man who was injured during the course of his employment says Norfolk Southern Railway Company didn’t properly protect him.
Charles E. Runyon was working with Norfolk when he was injured on June 28, 2018, when he was instructed to shove cars back on the track, according to a complaint filed in Mingo Circuit Court.
Runyon was told the track was clear and unoccupied, but while he was pushing the cars back, he was struck by another train and was severely and permanently injured.
The defendant failed to provide a reasonably safe place to work and failed to warn Runyon of the oncoming train, according to the suit.
Runyon is seeking compensatory damages in the amount of $8 million. He is represented by Benjamin P. Tobin of Pratt & Tobin in East Alton, Ill.
The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Miki Thompson.