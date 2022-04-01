WILLIAMSON – The Mingo County Commission will sponsor a one-day covered electronic devices (CED) recycling event Saturday, April 2, at the Mingo County Courthouse.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mingo County residents can bring devices they no longer use to the event for disposal. There is no charge to participate in the event.
Items being accepted during the event include: computers (desktop and laptop); audio equipment (no wooden speakers); cables/wires; CD drives; cell phones; circuit boards; disk drives; DVD drives; DVD players; ferrous/non-ferrous metals; floppy disks; integrated circuits; ink cartridges (not leaking); keyboards; LCD monitors; litho film; metal or mostly metal items; computer mice; microwave ovens (please remove all food waste); network equipment; network switches; power supplies; printers; fax machines; copy machines; RAM (or other computer components); rechargeable batteries (not leaking); servers; speakers (no wooden speakers); stereo equipment (again, no wooden speakers); telephones; toner cartridges (not leaking); UPS battery backup systems; video cameras; video game consoles; wireless devices and X-ray film.
Televisions will also be accepted during the event, however, only two televisions per car will be allowed.
Items not accepted during the event include: mercury-containing items (thermostats, level switches, etc.); paint; ballasts with PCBs; light bulbs; food waste; toxic waste; liquids; and refrigerators.
The recycling drive is open only to Mingo County residents. Those bringing items to be recycled must be bring identification proofing they are residents of Mingo County.
The CED recycling drive is made possible through funding awarded by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) REAP CED Recycling Grant Program.
“We keep driving home the fact that litter is a problem in our county and we want to put forth every effort to clean up our county and keep it clean,” said Mingo County Commission President Thomas Taylor. “There are some items that solid waste companies won’t pick up and that leaves our residents with the problem of what to do with those items. This is an opportunity for us to help them properly dispose of computers, microwave ovens, and other devices they are no longer using.”
For more information about the CED recycling event, contact MCC Grants Coordinator/Project Manager Leigh Ann Ray at 304-235-0338.