WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission will sponsor a one-day covered electronic devices recycling event on March 25 at the Mingo County Courthouse.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mingo County residents can bring devices they no longer use to the event for disposal. There is no charge to participate.

