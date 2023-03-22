WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission will sponsor a one-day covered electronic devices recycling event on March 25 at the Mingo County Courthouse.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mingo County residents can bring devices they no longer use to the event for disposal. There is no charge to participate.
Accepted items include: computers (desktop and laptop); audio equipment (no wooden speakers); cables/wires; CD drives; cell phones; circuit boards; disk drives; DVD drives; DVD players; ferrous/non-ferrous metals; floppy disks; integrated circuits; ink cartridges (not leaking); keyboards; LCD monitors; litho film; metal or mostly metal items; computer mice; microwave ovens (please remove all food waste); network equipment; network switches; power supplies; printers; fax machines; copy machines; RAM (or other computer components); rechargeable batteries (not leaking); servers; speakers (no wooden speakers); stereo equipment (again, no wooden speakers); telephones; toner cartridges (not leaking); UPS battery backup systems; video cameras; video game consoles; wireless devices and X-ray film.
Televisions will be accepted during the event, however, only two televisions per car will be allowed.
Items not accepted during the event include items containing mercury (thermostats, level switches, etc.); paint; ballasts with PCBs; light bulbs; food waste; toxic waste; liquids; and refrigerators.
The recycling drive is open only to Mingo County residents. Those bringing items to be recycled must bring identification proofing they are residents of Mingo County. Items must be transported to the courthouse — pickup is not available.
The CED recycling drive is made possible through funding awarded by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) REAP CED Recycling Grant Program.
“This event is just another avenue in place for us to battle the litter problem in our county,” said MCC President Nathan Brown. “The grant award allows us to provide this opportunity to our residents at no charge and I encourage everyone to take advantage of this event, bring these items in and dispose of them properly. We appreciate the WVDEP’s willingness to partner with us on this project.”
For more information about the CED recycling event, contact MCC Grants Coordinator/Project Manager Leigh Ann Ray at 304-235-0338.