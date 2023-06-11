WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission will sponsor a one-day covered electronic devices (CED) recycling event Saturday, June 17, at the Mingo County Courthouse.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mingo County residents can bring devices they no longer use to the event for disposal. There is no charge to participate in the event.
Items being accepted during the event include: computers (desktop and laptop); audio equipment (no wooden speakers); cables/wires; CD drives; cell phones; circuit boards; disk drives; DVD drives; DVD players; ferrous/non-ferrous metals; floppy disks; integrated circuits; ink cartridges (not leaking); keyboards; LCD monitors; litho film; metal or mostly metal items; computer mice; microwave ovens (please remove all food waste); network equipment; network switches; power supplies; printers; fax machines; copy machines; RAM (or other computer components); rechargeable batteries (not leaking); servers; speakers (no wooden speakers); stereo equipment (again, no wooden speakers); telephones; toner cartridges (not leaking); UPS battery backup systems; video cameras; video game consoles; wireless devices and X-ray film.
Televisions will also be accepted during the event — however, only two televisions per car will be allowed.
Items not accepted during the event include: mercury-containing items (thermostats, level switches, etc.); paint; ballasts with PCBs; light bulbs; food waste; toxic waste; liquids; and refrigerators.
The recycling drive is open only to Mingo County residents. Those bringing items to be recycled must be bring identification proofing they are residents of Mingo County. Items must be brought to the courthouse. Pickup is not available.
The CED recycling drive is made possible through funding awarded by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP CED Recycling Grant Program.
This is the second electronics recycling event the commission has sponsored in 2023. The last event, held March 25, was deemed successful by the commission.
“We were glad to see our residents take advantage of the collection event in March,” said Commission President Nathan Brown. “There is still a small amount of grant funding available in this year’s award and we were able to work with the WVDEP to organize this second event. We continue to appreciate the WVDEP’s partnership as we work to curb litter in Mingo County.”
For more information about the CED recycling event, contact Mingo County Commission Grants Coordinator/Project Manager Leigh Ann Ray at 304-235-0338.