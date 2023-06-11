Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission will sponsor a one-day covered electronic devices (CED) recycling event Saturday, June 17, at the Mingo County Courthouse.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mingo County residents can bring devices they no longer use to the event for disposal. There is no charge to participate in the event.

