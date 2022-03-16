The Williamson Daily News is publishing a Guide to the 2022 Elections on Wednesday, April 27 (the day that early voting begins in West Virginia for the primary election).
The guide will include voting information as well as questionnaires from local candidates in contested races.
We are currently reaching out to candidates who included their contact information when they filed to run.
To receive a questionnaire, send an email to Andrea Copley-Smith at acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. Include your name, phone number and candidacy information.
Questionnaire responses are due back soon and will be added to our website as well as run in the weekly newspaper and the special election section on April 27.