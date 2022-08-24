CHARLESTON — Election officials throughout West Virginia are seeking volunteers to work as poll workers for the 2022 general election Nov. 8.
Wednesday was National Poll Worker Recruitment day, and Secretary of State Mac Warner took the occasion to draw attention to the need for poll workers throughout the state.
Voting precincts by law require at least five people per precinct to operate an election under West Virginia law, and poll workers are paid for their efforts, Warner said.
“Trained poll workers are an important part of the election process,” Warner said in the news release.
The pay for poll workers differs from county to county, said Putnam County Clerk Brian Wood, who is president of the West Virginia County Clerks Association.
In Putnam County, poll workers who complete training and work Election Day make $225 total, Wood said.
The process of becoming a poll worker starts with a call to a person’s local county clerk’s office, Wood said. Staff in Warner’s office also have set up a website where people can fill out a form that will be submitted to their local county clerk’s office.
“Poll workers are anchors of democracy,” Wood said. “If we don’t have them, we can’t have elections. … It seems like every election nearly every county is scrambling, looking for last-minute poll workers.”
People who want to be poll workers must be registered to vote. County clerks are responsible for training people to be poll workers before the general election.
Each voting precinct requires people from both of the two major political parties — Democrat and Republican — to work the polls. People who are registered independent or a third party can be poll workers, particularly to fill in gaps in coverage where some counties may not have enough people from one party to work all the county’s polling places.
“Especially in West Virginia, we have great election laws to keep a balance, keep people in check and make sure no one is messing up anywhere,” Wood said.
Wood said there has been some talk among county clerks to attempt to have the Legislature reduce the number of people required to work a polling place due to the challenges some counties have in attracting people to volunteer to work at the local precincts.
“I can’t press enough as to how much each county needs poll workers,” Wood said.
Members of county Democratic and Republican executive committees select poll workers ahead of the election, and county clerks maintain the list in the event that someone doesn’t show up to work at their polling place for any number of reasons.
The sooner people volunteer to be poll workers, the better prepared they and county clerks will be for the general election, Wood said.
“We want them to be prepared,” Wood said. “We want them to be educated as to what their duties are and what the laws are. The sooner we have poll workers in place, the better prepared we are for Election Day.”
Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.