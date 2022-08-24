Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Election officials throughout West Virginia are seeking volunteers to work as poll workers for the 2022 general election Nov. 8.

Wednesday was National Poll Worker Recruitment day, and Secretary of State Mac Warner took the occasion to draw attention to the need for poll workers throughout the state.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

