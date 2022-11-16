WILLIAMSON — Voters in the county and across the state turned out Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the midterm election.
In Mingo County, nearly 6,000 of the county’s 16,576 registered voters came out to the polls for a voter turnout of about 36%.
A canvass of election results was set for Monday in Mingo County, but this roundup includes unofficial totals from election night due to press deadlines.
Results from races on the ballot in Mingo County include:
Republican incumbent Carol Miller of Huntington retained her seat, garnering 66.69% of the vote. She was challenged by Democrat Mr. Lacy Watson of Bluefield and Independent Belinda Fox-Spencer of Peterstown.
Republican incumbent Mark R. Maynard of Wayne retained his seat with 73.34% of the vote. He was challenged by Democrat Tiffany Clemins of Welch.
Republican Henry Corby Dillon of Fort Gay won the seat with 60.78% of the vote. He faced Democrat David Thompson of Fort Gay.
W.Va. House District 34 (southern Mingo County, northwestern McDowell)Republican incumbent Mark Dean of Gilbert retained his seat, garnering 66.94% of the vote. He was challenged by Democrat Mark Colegrove of Delbarton.
Democratic incumbent Lonnie Hannah of Williamson was projected to keep his seat as of the unofficial results Tuesday, garnering 50.54% of the vote. He was challenged by Republican Audrey Gay Smith of Gilbert, who lost by 69 votes.
Democratic incumbent Larry “Yogi” Croaff of Edgarton retained his seat, garnering 51.15% of the vote. He was challenged by Republican Bethany Goad-Cisco of Matewan.
Republican incumbent Thomas Taylor of Williamson retained his seat, garnering 55.3% of the vote. He was challenged by Democrat Doug Kirk of Lenore. Taylor will serve another six-year term through 2028.
Democrat Nathan Brown of Lenore won the seat, garnering 54.03% of the vote. He faced Republican Russell L. Deskins of Williamson. Brown will serve the remainder of the late Gavin Smith’s term, which ends in 2026.
Additionally, West Virginia voters at the polls in November were asked to consider four state constitutional amendments covering topics ranging from property taxes to authority over public schools to the balance of legislative and judicial power. All four amendments failed.
Mingo County is now a part of the new first congressional district since the state lost a congressional seat after the 2020 census. The county is also a part of the sixth senatorial district, as well as the 29th and 34th delegate districts.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
