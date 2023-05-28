Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Eighth person arrested in Matewan murder case

Wesley Eugene Mitchem

 Courtesy of WVRJA

MATEWAN — An eighth person has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that took place in Matewan last month.

Wesley Eugene Mitchem, 26 of Wharncliffe, appeared before Mingo County Magistrate Jim Harvey on May 9 on charges of accessory after the fact in the case of the April 10 killing of Cory Marcum.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings