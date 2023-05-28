Eighth person arrested in Matewan murder case

MATEWAN — An eighth person has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that took place in Matewan last month.
Wesley Eugene Mitchem, 26 of Wharncliffe, appeared before Mingo County Magistrate Jim Harvey on May 9 on charges of accessory after the fact in the case of the April 10 killing of Cory Marcum.
He is being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond. Mitchem was taken into custody by West Virginia State Trooper J.C Morrison, who is investigating the case.
Marcum, 27, was discovered dead at the scene by Morrison, who was called to the Magnolia Gardens Apartment Complex regarding a guy who was bleeding from a stab wound inside a car according to magistrate court records.
In the criminal complaint filed against Mitchem, it is claimed that the defendant “failed to render aid to Mr. Marcum and at no time during the incident did Mr. Mitchem attempt to call 911 or preserve the evidence of the crime.”
As previously reported in the Williamson Daily News, seven other people were previously arrested and charged in relation to the stabbing death of Marcum, according to criminal complaints filed in Mingo County by the West Virginia State Police.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.