Belfry defeated Paducah Tilghman 33-28 in the 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals Class 3A Championship on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. FULL GAME STORY AND MORE PHOTOS IN SPORTS ON PAGE 1B.

 Ray Justice Photography | For Williamson Daily News

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates defeated Paducah Tilghman 33-28 in the 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals Class 3A Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Kroger Field to claim their 8th state championship trophy in school history. Head coach Philip Haywood and company trailed 21-13 at halftime and 28-27 in the fourth quarter but rallied for the come from behind win. For the complete game story check turn to page 2B. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

