WILLIAMSON — Eight individuals, including three from Ohio, were arrested Feb. 24 by the Williamson Police Department and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department after officers were dispatched to a house in the West End of Williamson by Mingo County 911.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, officers were responding to a report of a male being held at gunpoint outside of a residence on Willow Street.
After arrival, the suspects fled back into the residence. Officers gained entry to the home and cleared the house of all suspects.
During the investigation, officers discovered a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine, several bags of marijuana, two firearms and numerous baggies, cash, scales and other paraphernalia in the residence, according to the report.
The homeowner, Bart Pinson, told police during an interview that he had been letting people stay at the residence and do drugs, according to police.
The individuals arrested were:
- Eric Jgin, 33, of Columbus, Ohio: possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy and being a prohibited person possessing a firearm.
- Tyrone Lamar Brown, 28, of Columbus, Ohio: possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy.
- Sarnor Joshua Foday, 24, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio: possession with intent to delivery, conspiracy and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
- Bart Pinson, 50, of Williamson: possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy and maintaining a drug house.
- Melissa Seay, 36, of Williamson: possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy.
- Jerry Fields, 33, of Williamson: conspiracy and obstruction.
- Milo George Farr, 42, of Pinsonfork, Ky.: breaking and entering and grand larceny.
- Jo Lynn Holloway, 49, of Williamson: felony fleeing, driving suspended, no operators, no insurance and expired registration (warrant).
WPD Chief G.P. Dotson, Sgt. J. Marcum, Lieutenant J. Spence and Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith as well as Deputy J. Muncy were listed as the investigating officers.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.