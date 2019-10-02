Recently released statistics from the West Virginia Department of Education for the 2018-19 school year show several southern West Virginia counties to be largely similar to each other in academic performance.
The data includes state testing and the broader West Virginia Schools Balanced Scorecard, which mixes both state test scores and benchmark testing held throughout the school year.
Statewide, about 46% of students exceeded or met the standard in reading, while 39% did so in math, both of which were a slight increase from the 45% and 38% respectively during the 2017-18 school year. State proficiency in science, however, dropped from 37% during the 2017-18 school year to about 33% in 2018-19.
In Boone County, about 36% of students met or exceeded standard in math, 43% in reading and 31% in science. These numbers follow the pattern in the statewide numbers, as during the 2017-18 school year, Boone students scored about 32% proficiency in math, 41% in reading and 32% in science.
In Logan County, about 34% of students met or exceeded standard in math, 41% in reading and only 24% in science. As with both the entire state and neighboring Boone County, Logan student performance was slightly higher than the previous year in math (30%) and reading (40%), but lower in science (28%).
In Mingo County, about 35% of students met or exceeded standard in math, 43% in reading and 22% in science. Those numbers were lower than the previous year across the board, as about 37% of Mingo students met or exceeded math standards, 45% in reading and 31% in science during 2017-18.
In Wyoming County, about 31% of students met or exceeded standard in math, 46% in reading and 21% in science. Wyoming students improved in math and reading from previous year percentages of 28% and 44% respectively, while science proficiency dropped from 25%.
For the Balanced Scorecard, counties and individual schools are scored on classroom performance in English/Language Arts and math in two categories: academic performance and academic progress, the latter of which measures how much students improve throughout a school year compared with the previous year. Each criterion is graded at four levels from highest to lowest: exceeds standard, meets standard, partially meets standard and does not meet standard.
Statewide, all elementary and middle schools only partially met standards in English/Language Arts and math in both the academic performance and academic progress categories. At the high school level, West Virginia schools partially met standard in English/Language Arts but did not meet standard in math.
Boone County elementary schools only partially met standard in both subjects in the academic performance category but did meet standard in both subjects in academic progress. Middle schools fared considerably worse, where English/Language Arts partially met standard under the academic progress category while all others did not meet standard.
Boone County high schools partially met standard in academic performance in English/Language Arts while they did not meet standard in math.
Elementary schools in Logan County only partially met standard in both subjects under academic performance. English/Language Arts partially met standard under academic progress, while math met standard.
Logan County middle schools partially met standard for academic performance but did not meet standard in math. In academic progress, Logan middle schools partially met standard in both subjects, and high schools partially met standard in English/Language Arts while they did not meet standard in math.
Mingo County elementary schools partially met standard in both subjects under academic performance but did not meet standard in both subjects under academic progress. Mingo middle schools partially met standard in both subjects across the board under both categories.
Mingo high schools partially met standard under academic performance but did not meet standard in math.
In Wyoming County, elementary schools partially met standard in both subjects under academic performance and met standard in academic progress for English/Language Arts. Wyoming elementary schools partially met standard in math.
Wyoming County middle schools partially met standard in English/Language Arts under academic performance and both subjects under academic progress, while they did not meet standard in math under academic performance. Wyoming high schools did not meet standard in both subjects in academic performance.
The scorecard also includes information for other categories, such as graduation progress, attendance and post-secondary achievement. Full results can be viewed at www.mywvschool.org.