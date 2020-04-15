Despite the madness surrounding the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Easter Bunny still made an appearance in the Tug Valley this past week as he paid a visit to the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department starting on Friday and went on a ride to several Pike County communities.
BVFD Fire Chief Nee Jackson let the lovable rabbit hop aboard one the department’s fire engines and chauffeured him throughout Pond Creek nation to spread some joy ahead of the Easter holiday.
Jackson escorted the world’s most famous bunny to visit youngsters in the communities of Forest Hills, South Williamson, Turkey Creek, New Camp, Hardy, Wilson Addition, Tierney Hollow, Huddy and Murphy Bottom, among other places.
The Easter Bunny also made appearances in the Williamson, Kermit, and Matewan area over the holiday weekend.