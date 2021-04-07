Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

easter bunny wfd.jpg

The Easter Bunny made an appearance in the Tug Valley area this past weekend as he was spotted cruising around town atop one of the fire engine of the Williamson Fire Department.

 Submitted photo

The Easter Bunny took time out of his busy schedule to make an appearance in the Tug Valley area this past weekend as he was cruising around aboard a fire engine belonging to the Williamson Fire Department. Fire Chief Joey Carey and crew chauffeured the furry celebrity around the city streets to the delight of excited youngsters.

