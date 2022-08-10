Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

PIKEVILLE — East KY Rising is set to host a benefit concert for flood relief at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville.

The concert will feature Laid Back Country Picker, Coaltown Dixie, Brittany Avery, the Swagtones, Austin Collins, Johnny Pop Day, Logan Hall, Bek & the Starlight Revue and Mountain Mama Jam.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

