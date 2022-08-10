PIKEVILLE — East KY Rising is set to host a benefit concert for flood relief at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville.
The concert will feature Laid Back Country Picker, Coaltown Dixie, Brittany Avery, the Swagtones, Austin Collins, Johnny Pop Day, Logan Hall, Bek & the Starlight Revue and Mountain Mama Jam.
A donation is all that is required for entry. Tables of six can be reserved for $250.
The event will also feature auctions of autographed items and other attractions.
The event is being sponsored by Mountain Top Media, Appalachian Wireless, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Mountain Grrl Experience, East KY Dream Theater and Hillbilly Christmas in July.
There will also be a benefit cruise-in prior to the concert Friday beginning at 5 p.m.
Participants can bring old and new motorcycles, Jeeps, classic cars and trucks. Street legal hot rods, rat rods and anything with wheels can also participate.
There will be a brief ride to end up at downtown Pikeville for the event, with special designated parking for participants. All of the proceeds will go to the East Kentucky Dream Center to benefit flood victims.
There is no minimum registration fee for the cruise-in, just that participants donate what they can.
For more information, call 606-226-0726 or 606-205-5134.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.