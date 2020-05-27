WILLIAMSON — Registered voters in Mingo County will have a chance to beat the crowds and standing in line to cast their votes on Election Day as early voting begins today, May 27.
For the 2020 primary election, voters will have more options than in years past in terms of early voting, according to the Mingo County Clerk’s office.
Just like in years past, early voting will be held at the Mingo County Courthouse from Wednesday, May 27, through Saturday, June 6.
The Mingo County Commission voted in a special meeting to reopen the courthouse to the public beginning Tuesday, but with guidelines for the safety of the public and courthouse employees in place.
The courthouse will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and any registered voter wanting to place an early vote can do so at the Mingo County Clerk’s office. Only two voters will be allowed to vote at a time, according to the Clerk’s office.
The Mingo County Clerk’s Office also decided to offer early voting in a few new places for the same dates.
The first location will be in Kermit at the City Hall from Wednesday, May 27, through Monday, June 1, and the second location will be at the Harless Center in Gilbert from Tuesday, June 2, to Saturday, June 6.
The Clerk’s office said they decided to add these two locations to give voters more options and to allow more social distancing at the polls.
Primary Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, after originally being scheduled for May 12. All regular polling places will be open and ready for voters to vote in person, according to the Clerk’s office.
Gloves and masks will be provided for poll workers and for voters. The number of voters allowed inside the precinct will most likely be limited, according to the restrictions on that date.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, every registered voter was eligible to sign up for an absentee ballot for the 2020 primary election. According to numbers provided by the Clerk’s Office, they mailed out more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters earlier this spring.
All absentee ballots must be received at the Clerk’s Office by Saturday, June 6, in order to be counted.