WILLIAMSON — Registered voters in Mingo County will have a chance to beat the crowds and standing in line to cast their votes on Election Day as early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 21.
For the 2020 general election, voters will have more options than in years past in terms of early voting locations and opportunities, according to the Mingo County Clerk’s office.
Early voting will be offered at the Mingo County Courthouse in the Clerk’s Office from Wednesday, Oct. 21, through Saturday, Oct. 31.
The courthouse will be open for voting from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 21-Oct. 23, and from Monday-Friday, Oct. 26-Oct. 30. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.
The Mingo County Clerk’s Office also decided to offer early voting sites at a few places throughout the county for the same dates.
The first satellite precinct will be in Gilbert at the Larry Joe Harless Center from from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 21-Oct. 23, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
A new site was added by the Clerk’s Office for the general election in Matewan at Town Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Oct. 26-Oct. 29.
The final satellite location will be in Kermit at the City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 28-30, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
The Clerk’s office said they decided to add the extra locations to give voters more options and to allow more social distancing at the polls.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. All regular polling places will be open and ready for voters to vote in person, according to the Clerk’s office.
Gloves and masks will be provided for poll workers and for voters. The number of voters allowed inside the precinct will most likely be limited, according to COVID-19 restrictions.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, every registered voter was eligible to sign up for an absentee ballot. The Clerk’s Office said they mailed out more than 500 mail-in ballots to voters in Mingo County for the general election.
All absentee ballots must be received at the Clerk’s Office by Saturday, Oct 31, in order to be counted.