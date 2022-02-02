KERMIT — A man and woman, both from Wayne County, were arrested in the Kermit area of Mingo County on Jan. 22 after police say they were found with drugs, money and an unconscious 15-year-old in the backseat of their vehicle.
Deputies with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department along with two members of the West Virginia State Police made the arrest Jan. 22 after performing a routine traffic stop on Jennies Creek Road, which is in the Kermit area. While tending to the traffic stop, police saw a dark pickup truck stop in the road, make an illegal turn and drive away erratically, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
Police attempted to stop the truck, but it “continued to flee in a reckless manner” and then attempted to turn onto a dirt road. The vehicle was finally stopped sometime later. Police got Mary Meagan Messer, 30, of Dunlow, on the ground and attempted to place her in handcuffs.
A second occupant, identified by police as Thomas Taylor Watts, 22, of Fort Gay, was ordered out of the vehicle and onto the ground. According to police, Watts resisted arrest and attempted to strike officers with his hands.
Police say they located a 15-year-old female passed out in the backseat and under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Child Protective Services were called, and an ambulance was called to the scene to take the teenager to the hospital for medical treatment.
Upon further investigation, two pills, identified as Xanax, and 15.5 grams of marijuana, were found in Messer’s pocket, according to police. Police say Watts had cocaine, Gabapentin and Diazepam in his possession. A black box containing $1,820 was also found inside the vehicle.
Messer has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury, obstructing a police officer, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony. Watts has been charged with prohibited acts, possession with intent to deliver, child neglect with risk of bodily injury, conspiracy, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and fleeing with reckless indifference.
Both have since posted bond from jail.
Other recent arrest reports listed in Magistrate Court include:
- Bill Spaulding, 47, of Kermit: Possession with intent to deliver; conspiracy.
- Danny Salyers, 51, of Belfry, Kentucky: Breaking and entering; grand larceny; conspiracy.
- Adam Darnell Stanley, 35, of Delbarton: Domestic battery; domestic assault; wanton endangerment; kidnapping (two counts); obstructing an officer (two counts); branding a deadly weapon.
- Denise Lynn Meade, 30, of Fort Gay: Possession with intent to deliver; conspiracy; driving on suspended operators; no proof of insurance; improper registration; defective equipment; simple possession.