WILLIAMSON — A two-vehicle accident in Williamson on Saturday evening injured the driver of one of the vehicles.
Hannah Smith, 18, of Delbarton was driving a KIA Soul when she was struck by a delivery truck operated by Noble Trucking out of Scottsboro, Alabama.
Smith was transported to Tug Valley Appalachian Regional Hospital by STAT ambulance where she received four staples for a laceration to her head. The truck driver did not receive any injuries.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Alex Bucci Drive and East 4th Avenue in Williamson just before 5 p.m.
Williamson Fire and Police Departments both responded to the scene along with Duba’s Wrecker Service to assist with cleanup.