PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office is now open in Pikeville, adding to a network of offices that provide modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to Kentuckians, according to a news release.
The new office is at 126 Trivette Drive. Its business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We continue to expand access to Driver Licensing Regional Offices as one of three ways Kentuckians can now renew a driver’s licenses or state identification card,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Kentuckians have more choices, like opting for a REAL ID version that’s accepted for air travel and military base access, renewing online or by mail, or choosing a card good for eight years instead of four.”
The Pikeville office is the 30th KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office, with at least one more office — a second location in Lexington — to be opened this summer.
In one of many service changes, Kentucky residents — regardless of where they live — may visit any regional office, anywhere in the state, to request, replace or renew a driving credential.
More than 184,000 Kentuckians have skipped a trip to a regional office entirely by renewing online or through the mail — options never before available.
Kentuckians can visit drive.ky.gov to schedule an appointment online. Walk-in customers are offered on a first-come, first-served basis at most locations, and guests are encouraged to visit this page to check the status of walk-in services before visiting an office.
First-time REAL ID applicants must visit a KYTC regional office in person, with proof of identity, residence and social security. For a personalized list of required documents to bring when applying, visit realidky.com.
Kentucky State Police will continue to conduct driver testing. Some testing sites are housed inside Driver Licensing Regional Offices. Applicants requiring written or skills testing must schedule an appointment online at assigned locations by visiting kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing/.
For years, circuit court clerks provided driver’s licenses and state identification card services in each county, but a majority of clerks asked the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to take over issuing REAL IDs. Legislation was passed in 2020 that transitioned REAL ID services, as well as other driver license and state ID services, to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.