WILLIAMSON — All residents of the coalfield communities from both West Virginia and Kentucky are welcome to participate in a free novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing site at 183 East 2nd Ave., in Williamson on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 26-27, according to a release from the Mingo County Health Department.
This COVID-19 Test Site will be free to all who show up regardless of their residency or reason for testing. The only request is to bring a phone ID and be at least 18 years old.
The testing site will be in the parking lot across from the Williamson Health and Wellness Center at 183 East 2nd Ave. The location will accept both vehicle drive-thru testing and walk-up testing.
Logan Mingo Area Mental Health will provide transportation for those in need and will have handicap accessibility.
Transportation will need to be pre-arranged by calling the Health Department at 304-235-3570, and it will be limited due to bus size and time restraints.
This community-based test site is being coordinated in compliance with the governor of West Virginia’s initiative to increase the COVID-19 testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations through the coalfields.
This community test site is made possible by the cooperation of the WV DHHR, WV Center for Threat Preparedness, WV National Guard, Mingo County Commission, City of Williamson, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, Logan Mingo Area Mental Health, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, Mingo County Emergency Services and the Mingo County Health Department.
This testing option is not meant to replace or eliminate the other testing avenues offered by many local healthcare providers. The goal is to supplement those options in order to ease some of the pressure on the existing system.
People still should contact their medical provider for guidance and assessment if they have symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and /or shortness of breath.
For medical emergencies, they should call 911 and notify the dispatch personnel that you may have COVID-19.
More information is available by calling 304-235-3570 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
As of press time Monday, Mingo County has seen 12 residents infected with COVID-19, according to numbers from the Mingo County Health Department.
This past week the health department announced the 10th, 11th and 12th cases, a 57-year-old male with symptoms, a 54-year-old male without symptoms and a 59-year-old female with symptoms.
Currently, Mingo County has seen 1,267 people tested with 15 total coronavirus cases, of which 12 are positive cases and 3 probable cases.
There are 1,252 negative cases, 10 people have recovered and the county has experienced two COVID-19 related deaths. That leaves three current active cases in Mingo County.
A 74-year-old woman from Berkeley County is West Virginia’s 89th death related to COVID-19, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Sunday morning.
There were 2,552 total positive cases reported in West Virginia as of 10 a.m. Monday.
The health department in neighboring Pike County, Kentucky, announced nine additional cases of the coronavirus in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon. That raises the total number of infected patients in the county to 68, with 22 of the 68 cases being active.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,248,029 total cases of the virus as of Sunday, with 119,615 deaths.