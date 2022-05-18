WILLIAMSON — Since opening its doors in November 2020, Downtown Yoga has worked to use yoga as a way to promote physical and mental health in Mingo County.
Downtown Yoga is owned by Heather Wolford, who teaches a variety of classes alongside certified instructors Chris Dotson and Matt Marcum.
Wolford said they work to ensure the classes are accessible for everyone.
“We do modified poses,” Wolford said. “If you cannot do a pose, we’ll modify it and give you something you can do. We have props to help people through that pose.”
Dotson said they try to be conscious of the difficulty level of each pose and frame the class around flexibility to allow for each individual to know their limits and to stay within those.
“Every class is suitable for a beginner,” Dotson said. “In my class, if I have some people who I feel like can’t do a certain pose — like Monday night I did a shoulder stand. For a shoulder stand you’re doing inversion without having to do a head stand. I knew I had some people who may not be able to do a shoulder stand, so I say this is a yogi’s choice. … There’s always an option throughout any class here of what you can do.”
Wolford said all of her instructors have completed extensive training and are certified in the areas they teach to ensure health and safety for all students.
“If you don’t do a pose right, it could hurt your body worse,” Wolford said. “We are trained to notice whether or not you’re doing that pose right and move your body into that pose the correct way because we don’t want you damaging your body.”
Dotson said those who make yoga a habit can see the long-term benefits in different areas of their life.
“We say you do yoga for one day, it changes your day,” Dotson said. “You do yoga for one week, and it’ll change your body. You do it for three months, and it changes your life.”
Wolford said sometimes she has people bring up religious concerns when it comes to yoga, but that her business is not based in any religious practice.
“It is what it is,” Wolford said. “It originates in India, but yoga is what it is. You’re going to believe what you want to believe. If you believe that it’s religious, you’re going to make it religious. If you don’t believe it’s religious, it’s not. As I tell people, it is what it is. You take it how you perceive it. We are Western-based yoga. We do not talk about any type of religion whatsoever.”
Class offerings focus both on mental health and physical fitness. Classes include power yoga, yin yoga, flow yoga, restorative yoga, aerial yoga and buti fitness.
Downtown Yoga also offers workshops, private classes for individuals and groups and studio rental for private events.
The studio is also home to Dance Fitness with Gee, taught by Eugenia Dotson-Whitt. These classes take place at 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and cost $5 per class.
Massage therapist Pam Ooten also uses the studio space on Fridays with her mobile massage therapy business. Appointments can be made through Facebook by messaging Massage by Pam.
A full class schedule and prices can be found on the Downtown Yoga Facebook page.