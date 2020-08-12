Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLIAMSON — Not a soul was stirring along Second Avenue in downtown Williamson just after 1 a.m. on the first day of August. The rainy Friday coupled with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic all but shut down the night life of the one time bustling town.